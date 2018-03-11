Kylie Jenner Posts Sexy Mirror Selfie Showing Off Toned Post-Baby Body Stomach

Kylie Jenner’s back, baby! The new mom showed off her flat abs in a sexy mirror selfie with bestie Jordyn Woods. See the pic here!

Kylie Jenner nearly disappeared from social media during her pregnancy, but now that Stormi Webster has been born, she’s back on her usual grind, and we’re LIVING for it. The 20-year-old took to her Instagram on March 11 to share a photo of her with best friend Jordyn Woods. Kylie can be seen rocking high-waisted pants and a black crop top, putting her toned abs on full display. She captioned the pic, “back at it again.” Yes, girl! Check out the sexy mirror selfie of Kylie’s post-baby body below!

Ever since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced she gave birth to her healthy baby girl on Feb. 1, she’s been getting more and more active on social media again. Fans got a massive glimpse into her life on March 10 when she updated her Snapchat on everything from her precious daughter to Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower. One of the photos she shared showed her standing in her massive closet in nothing but a bathrobe. She also shared a sweet video of Jordyn holding her sweet Stormi in her arms. “Can they get any cuter?” Kylie captioned the adorable clip. TBH it was exceptionally cute, so probably not!

Kylie then kept her Snapchat updated while attending her older sister’s baby shower. The lip-kit mogul shared a photo of Khloe’s eight month pregnant belly and added the note, “I can’t wait to meet you baby.” Aww! The timing of Khloe’s first child with Tristan Thompson could not be more perfect for the close-knit family. She’s expecting a girl at the end of March or beginning of April, which means her child will be able to grow up alongside Stormi and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third kid, Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” Khloe wrote on Twitter after announcing the gender of her unborn baby on an episode of KUWT. We can’t wait to see all of the pics of the next Kar-Jenneration kids together!

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

