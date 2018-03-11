Kim Kardashian’s Pink Hair Is Dyed Again & She’s ‘Back’ To Black — See Her New Makeover Look

Pink hair no more! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 11 to post a short video that shows off her transition back to black hair and she definitely owns it! See the clip here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to show her followers that she ditched her vibrant and unique pink hair and made like Amy Winehouse and went “back to black” in a cute video clip. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used a dog ears filter as well as a glasses filter in the video and simply says, “I’m back.” It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kim with her natural hair color but we have to say, that she looks amazing! After the brunette beauty opted to go blonde for a while and then pink for a short time after that, it’s good to see her back to her roots and looking incredible as always. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW!

Kim’s fun personality has led her to try all kinds of styles with her hair, makeup and beyond so it’s no surprise that she’s sported bright colors in the past. Like Kim, her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have also showed off various colors of hair over the years which is one of the many reasons they’ve become style icons. From dark and long to bright and short, these girls are always surprising us with their look of choice.

In addition to her hair color, Kim also recently made headlines after posting an Instagram pic of herself eating pasta while topless. The mom-of-three isn’t afraid to flaunt her body on social media whenever she can and her curves have definitely impressed many of her followers. Whether she’s posing for mirror selfies or strutting her stuff in professional photo ops, Kim’s fearless ways keep her in the public eye and she seems to be loving every minute of it!

Although Kim loves trying different looks, we have to admit that her natural black hair suits her well and it will always be one of our favorites!