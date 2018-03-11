Fox News Host Jesse Watters, 39, Divorcing His Wife After Alleged Affair With Beautiful Co-Worker, 25

Fox News journalist Jesse Watters reportedly informed his network about his alleged relationship with an associate producer after his wife, Noelle Watters, filed for a divorce back in Oct. Get the shocking details here.

Fox News host, Jesse Watters, 39, has allegedly cheated on his wife and mother of their twin daughters, Noelle Watters, leading to their current rocky divorce battle, according to the NY Daily News. The television commentator reportedly had an alleged affair with a 25-year-old associate producer at Fox named Emma DiGiovine which is believed to be the cause of Noelle filing the divorce paperwork in Oct., the outlet reported. Sources told the outlet that Jesse informed Fox about the relationship he had with Emma shortly after the divorce was underway and although she was then transferred to another program called “The Ingraham Angle,” the two are reportedly still dating.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains,” a spokesperson told the outlet. Sources also said that there were rumors of Jesse and Emma’s relationship since late 2017 when they started posting photos of themselves out on dates together on social media.

Jesse, who has been working at Fox News since 2001, and his now estranged wife, Noelle, also met at the network when she worked in the advertising and promotion department. The two married in 2009 and when their twin girls were born in 2011, Noelle didn’t return to her job after maternity leave.

Although Jesse and Noelle’s divorce comes as a shock, this isn’t the first time the correspondent has been in hot water for his actions. Back in Oct. 2016, he caused controversy after filming a segment on location in Chinatown that was filled with racist stereotypes. He bowed down to a resident and asked another if he knew karate but after causing quite a stir, he later apologized. Jesse’s also said some controversial remarks that made eyebrows raise such as his comment about single women voters (who he called “Beyonce voters” because of her hit song, “Single Ladies”). “They depend on government because they’re not depending on their husbands,” he said. “They need things like contraception, health care and they love to talk about equal pay.”

In the midst of his alleged cheating scandal, Jesse had dinner with President Donald Trump, 71, on Mar. 5 after he was reportedly invited by Donald’s crew. He took to Twitter to post a photo of the menu from the dinner, which Donald appeared to have personally signed for him along with a note. “To Jesse,” the note read. “YOU ARE GREAT!”