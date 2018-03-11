iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018: See Hailey Baldwin, Bebe Rexha & More Best Dressed Stars

Celebs stepped out for the iHeartRadio Music Awards looking top-notch, and we could not get over their fab red carpet looks. See who topped our best-dressed list here!

Once again, the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought out the best in celebrity fashion. Hitting the red carpet in looks that dazzled, flowed, and captivated, music insiders definitely proved they pulled out all the stops for the March 11 show. We especially loved Hailey Baldwin‘s, Bebe Rexha‘s, and Ashley Greene‘s ensembles — SO stunning, right? We have a feeling these looks will be ones to remember for years to come. Click here to see the most dapper men at the iHeart Radio Awards.

Hailey totally wowed in a glittery fringe jumpsuit that flattered her fit physique perfectly. Her blonde hair was styled in a blunt lob and her champagne-colored lipgloss complimented her look to a tee. Hailey is someone we always look forward to seeing on the red carpet — after all, this look is proof enough that she knows exactly how to make an entrance!

Turning heads on the red carpet, Bebe also strutted her stuff in a shimmery jumpsuit that included a high neckline and flared pant leg. Her outfit was navy with tons of glitter, and we have to say, Bebe looked like a total disco queen! Ashley rocked a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and her metallic accents were EVERYTHING! We especially loved her silver and gold strappy heels.

We also could not get enough of Camila’s Cabello‘s outfit. She looked super chic from head to toe and we love how she polished off her look with pops of bright color. She had on a black semi-sheer bodysuit complete with a white triangle collar, but it was her colorful printed skirt that really made a splash!