Halsey may be bad at love, she isn’t bad at making #fashion happen. The singer went for a wild look at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and totally pulled it off.

Halsey showed off her rocking bod, tattoos and style at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing a two-piece, leopard-printed set. The short skirt featured a decorated belt buckle, that held an extra, funky piece of fabric and added a little texture to the full look. The sparkling ensemble was topped off with Halsey’s blonde locks in a ballerina bun on the top of her head. Now, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the adorable Bam Bam Flintstone after seeing Halsey in this look! Remember his platinum hair and adorable little cheetah outfits? Well, if that’s the look Halsey was going for, she achieved it. And if not, then we still think she looks great! Something that Bam Bam definitely didn’t wear, but Halsey did, were some major hoop earrings that completed the whole look.

Not only that, but the “Him & I” singer looked amazing cuddled up with the “him” to her “I,” G-Eazy! G-Eazy matched his mate, in a sparkling gold blazer on top of a full black suit, so the two were definitely on the same color scheme. Halsey and G shared a cute smooch on the red carpet before heading inside to take their seats for the big show. The adorable couple are set to perform their hit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Halsey is nominated for Female Artist Of The Year! Halsey is up against Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Alessia Cara and P!nk in the category, and we think each one of them are deserving of the honor! Talk about strong and empowering women!

You can follow along on HollywoodLife.com for your iHeartRadio Music Awards news!