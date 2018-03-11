How cute are these two?! Halsey and G-Eazy were the definition of #RelationshipGoals on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet — see a video of them smooching here!

Halsey and G-Eazy are never shy about putting their relationship on full display, and they were at it again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. The lovebirds did interviews separately at the event, but they posed for some photos on the red carpet together, and a video even surfaced on Twitter of them sharing a sweet kiss in between takes. Halsey didn’t shy away from putting a smooch on her man’s lips, and he happily obliged! The gorgeous singer looked stunning in a halter crop top and short skirt combo, which put her abs and long legs on full display. She completed the look by pulling her hair back into a tight bun while keeping her makeup light.

While G-Eazy is hitting the stage with the one and only Cardi B at the show, Halsey is strictly in attendance as a presenter and nominee for the evening. The couple will actually be hitting the stage together to present an award! Meanwhile, Halsey is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, up against some of the biggest names in music: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Alessia Cara and Pink.

At the 2017 show, Halsey won awards for Best Top 100 song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic song for her collaboration, “Closer,” with The Chainsmokers. Check out the video of Halsey and G-Eazy on the red carpet right here — and try not to swoon!

Next month, Halsey will hit the road as she continues to tour, with a string of shows in New Zealand and Australia throughout the mid-end of April. She’s also set to play some festivals in the United States throughout May and June. It’s going to be a great year for this gal!