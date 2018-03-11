Ed Sheeran Puts On Special Performance Of ‘Perfect’ From Australia For iHeart Awards

Ed Sheeran is on tour in Melbourne, but that didn’t stop him from finding a way to perform for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards! Check it out.

Ed Sheeran, 26, performed for a lucky crowd outside in the streets of Melbourne, Australia! His flawless rendition of “Perfect” was broadcast during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. You can watch a bit of video footage below!

The superstar also won the Song of the Year award for “Shape Of You,” and while he wasn’t able to make it to The Forum in Inglewood, CA, he certainly created a special moment for everyone! See photos from Ed Sheeran’s music video for “Perfect” here.

Ed is also up for Male Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category), Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category) and Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category) tonight. We wish him luck! See photos from the iHeartRadio Music Festival here.

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Rihanna, P!NK, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, The Chainsmokers and more of your favorite stars are nominated tonight. Plus, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Charlie Puth will be taking the stage to perform. Keep tuning in so you don’t miss one amazing moment!