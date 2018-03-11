Donald Trump Calls ‘Meet The Press’ Host Chuck Todd A ‘Sleeping Son Of A B*tch’ & Twitter Is Livid

Donald Trump called out Chuck Todd during his speech in support of congressional candidate Rick Saccone outside Pittsburgh on Mar. 10 and Twitter heated up with wild responses. See them here!

President Donald Trump, 71, spoke out in support of congressional candidate Rick Saccone, 60, outside Pittsburgh, PA on Mar. 10 and used his speech as an opportunity to bash Meet the Press moderator, Chuck Todd, 45 , along with others such as Oprah Winfrey, 64,and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 79. His harsh remarks about Chuck were in reference to a 1999 appearance on Meet the Press in which he talked about North Korea. “You ever see the story?,” he began. “Where it’s 1999. I’m on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd. He’s a sleeping son of a b*tch, I’ll tell you. And they showed it this morning, 1999, and I’m talking about North Korea, ‘You gotta take them out now.’”

Chuck seemed to take Donald’s rude comments in stride when he took to Twitter to cleverly reference his so-called sleepiness in a tweet that reminded his followers to put the clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time. “Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy,” the tweet read. Other followers also took to Twitter after Donald’s speech to post angry responses in reference to his rude comments.

“Wha is wrong with this man? Why can’t he show a little class, integrity and some manners?

I’m not even expecting him to act like a President any longer- acting like a gentleman would do,” one Twitter follower tweeted about the speech. Others used a tweet to defend Chuck. “Though I’d never utter these words, how would Donald Trump, his ex-wife and @FLOTUS feel if someone called Eric, Don Jr. & Barron sons of b*tches? Chuck Todd is someone’s son, father, spouse, sibling, friend. Trump has a 5th grade level vocabulary We’ve got your back @chucktodd,” another user posted.

“.@chucktodd has more class, dignity, honesty, & integrity in his pinky finger than @realDonaldTrump has in his entire body. The president should be ashamed of himself for calling an American journalist what he called him tonight. You’re a disgrace to the office, Donald. #Trump,” another tweet read.

Donald also uses Twitter as a way to call people out on a regular basis so it’s no surprise that he’s getting the same treatment by followers. The outspoken politician has definitely caused a social media wave of responses since taking office and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 11, 2018

Wha is wrong with this man? Why can't he show a little class, integrity and some manners?

I'm not even expecting him to act like a President any longer- acting like a gentleman would do.@realDonaldTrump#DonaldTrump #ChuckTodd #NBC #POTUS #StableGeniushttps://t.co/omLkRZOTas — LucyLou (@MsLucyBerry) March 11, 2018

Donald Trump looked so fucking proud when he called Chuck Todd a "Sleepy eyed son of a bitch" at his recent propaganda rally. How shocking that he swoons at using the word "bitch". — ✒️Eric Halliday (@Eric_Halliday) March 11, 2018

Donald Trump's footage in PA last night mocking being 'presidential' confirms he's an idiot. A candidate who gets his laughs pretending to be an idiot will eventually be flooded by actual idiots who mistakenly believe they’re in good company. Trump was in good company last night — Anne van Leur (@avl3350) March 11, 2018

I hope you dissect Donald Trump's miserable presence and the lies he told in PA yesterday. The orange bastard was still talking about Arnold Swartzenegger's ratings compared to his own on the Apprentice. WTF Chuck Dodd??? — Anne van Leur (@avl3350) March 11, 2018

“Sleepy eyed Chuck Todd…son of a bitch I will tell you” – Donald Trump on Live TV just moments ago. THIS. IS. THE. PRESIDENT. OF. THE. UNITED. STATES. — Jackie Ruth (@jackieblue0712) March 11, 2018

Though I’d never utter these words, how would Donald Trump, his ex-wife and @FLOTUS feel if someone called Eric, Don Jr. & Barron sons of bitches?

Chuck Todd is someone’s son, father, spouse, sibling, friend.

Trump has a 5th grade level vocabulary

We’ve got your back @chucktodd — Dawn Young-McDaniel (@justdawn_) March 11, 2018

.@chucktodd has more class, dignity, honesty, & integrity in his pinky finger than @realDonaldTrump has in his entire body. The president should be ashamed of himself for calling an American journalist what he called him tonight. You’re a disgrace to the office, Donald. #Trump — Brian Thomas 🇺🇸 (@thebriancrowe) March 11, 2018

Calling Chuck Todd names is tacky as hell! Somebody need to kick Donald trump ass! The way he insults and talk about people smdh! — tina simpson (@TinaOkoye1992) March 11, 2018

As with many other appearances, Donald definitely gave people a lot to talk about this time around. We’ll be on the lookout for any new developments regarding his comments.