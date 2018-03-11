DJ Khaled Struggled To Pronounce Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s Name At iHeartRadio Music Awards

DJ Khaled had a little trouble pronouncing actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s name while hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday! Check out the reactions!

Let’s admit it, DJ Khaled was a fantastic host during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11! However, during the show the 42-year-old he did struggle with one name in particular — presenter Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 37. In fact, he even had to ask someone assisting him to pronounce her name for him! Although the entire thing is kinda endearing it had some fans shocking that he was so unfamiliar with Jenna! CHECK OUT THE CLIP RIGHT HERE.

“Our next presenters are lions. Lions! Where my girl at? Hold on, where my girl at?” he said before wrangling a crew member to help. “I can’t say this name right.” It’s a cute moment that he handled pretty well but, because it’s 2018, people definitely had opinions! “can dj khaled really not say jenna dawan tatum’s name or was that a joke i can’t tell,” one viewer asked. “Not knowing how to pronounced Jenna Dewan Tatum is just not allowed. Get it together @djkhaled,” another said. “DJ Khaled really couldn’t pronounce Jenna Dewan Tatum, what a disgrace,” yet another wrote. Harsh! Head here for all the highlights from the awards show!

Wait so DJ Khaled don’t know who Jenna Dewan Tatum is 🤔🤔🤔 — Crissy ♦️ (@Crissie101) March 12, 2018

DJ Khaled really couldn’t pronounce Jenna Dewan Tatum, what a disgrace — michoe (@unlikelymikey) March 12, 2018

How he not know how to say Jenna Dewan Tatum 💀 — . (@MoonIightDrews) March 12, 2018

Not knowing how to pronounced Jenna Dewan Tatum is just not allowed. Get it together @djkhaled #iHeartAwards2018 — Meghan Keim (@megkeim) March 12, 2018

DJ Khaled really too much he couldn’t pronounce Jenna Dewan Tatum’s name 😂😂😂 I love him — أدينا (@DinaDelSlay) March 12, 2018

DJ Khaled can’t pronounce Jenna Dewan Tatum’s name!? The *LEGENDARY* Jenna Dewan Tatum? The icon who witnessed the breakup dance-off between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake??? #iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/KQizWBunup — Michael B. Binge-watching (@michaelcollado) March 12, 2018

However, some fans did support Khaled’s decision to hand off the duties rather than to possibly butcher Jenna’s name. “DJ Khaled really too much he couldn’t pronounce Jenna Dewan Tatum’s name. I love him,” another posted. Let’s stop here and remember that Khaled pulled double duty on Sunday as both as a host and as a winner! He took home the trophy for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for his track “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller! So, although that Jenna Dewan-Tatum moment was slightly strange, we like to think he came out on top with this one! Congrats!