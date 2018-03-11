Chance The Rapper Shouts-Out Taylor Swift, Beyonce & More Strong Women In iHearts Speech

Chance The Rapper was honored with the Innovator Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and he named some of the women who inspire him during his acceptance speech!

Chance The Rapper, 24, accepted the prestigious Innovator Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11, for his involvement with his non-profit organization SocialWorks! You can watch his speech below.

First, Pharrell Williams, 44, introduced the rapper, singer, philanthropist and record producer. “To call Chance The Rapper an innovator is an understatement,” Pharrell said, continuing: “We all respect him and his work. And this isn’t on the teleprompter, but we need to make some noise for him for being an amazing dad. He completely breaks the stereotype of young dads.”

Chance then took the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, CA to tell fans what the award meant to him. “I asked why they would be honoring me, and we had a conversation about musical identity, independence and freedom. That’s something we stood on for a long time, but didn’t create,” he began. “I want to shout out some people that helped me lead the path I’m on right now. James Brown for his musical endeavors. Ray Charles for his musical insight in this business. The late, great artist Prince for his musical business sensibilities,” Chance continued.

He went on to name the female musicians who inspire him, too. “And the contemporary women — Nicki Minaj, what she’s done for streaming rights. Taylor Swift, Beyonce. She invented that flash-fried surprise album, taking over everything,” Chance complimented. Finally, he reiterated his point: “I didn’t invent independence in any way. It takes us coming together as artists to regain our control and power.” See more photos of Chance The Rapper here.

Chance was awarded the honor for his “groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and his unsurpassable contributions to social causes,” as Billboard reported, and he’s also up for Best Remix (New Socially Voted Category) for “May I Have This Dance” with Francis & The Lights tonight. We wish him luck!