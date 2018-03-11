Hailey Baldwin, Sarah Hyland and more stars took to their social media accounts to show off how they were getting ready for the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. See the fun pics here!

The 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards are here and celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Sarah Hyland and more shared some fun pics of the ways they were getting ready for the big night. From traveling to makeup being applied to hair being set, it’s never an easy task to look the part and head on to the event but luckily these stars have a talented crew to help! Host Hailey took to Instagram to post an adorable selfie of herself smiling really big while wearing black framed glasses. “all smiles today,” she captioned the snapshot. Sarah’s funny pre-awards photo showed her imitating Angelina Jolie in a flattering black dress while wearing black framed glasses. “Angelina Joleg Kira,” she jokingly captioned the photo. SEE PICS OF CELEBS GETTING READY FOR THE iHEART RADIO MUSIC AWARDS HERE!

Kehlani‘s traveling selfie video was quite the contrast. The singer was looking super tired while wearing a baseball cap with her eyes halfway closed and standing outside waiting to get on a plane in the screenshot taken from the short clip. “See u sooooon Cali.,” she captioned the video. Bebe Rexha also took to social media to snap a gorgeous photo of herself all dressed up in a car while on her way to the show. Before that though, she also posted a photo of her hands in foil while getting her nails done for the big night. Alexandra Harper also posted a similar car selfie in which she posed looking amazing with her brown hair hanging over her shoulder.

The awards are sure to be a hit this year with some big nominees like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and all of the One Direction boys (nominated separately!) so we can’t wait to see who brings home the big honors. From amazing performances to incredible wins, it’s always one of music’s biggest and most exciting events!