Cardi B Wows In Wild High-Low Tulle Skirt On iHeartRadio Awards Stage — Love Or Loathe?

Making a statement only Cardi B could, the rapper totally stood out during her iHeartRadio Awards performance. In a leather jacket & tutu, her look was completely unique!

We’re not surprised at all that Cardi B, 25, performed at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11 in an outfit that was all her own. Rocking a leather studded jacket with a fluffy tutu, the star looked fierce, fun, and fabulous — but of course we would never expect anything less from her! We especially love how Cardi’s personality really shone through in her wardrobe selection. There’s no question the artist knows what works for her! Click here to see the dapper men who walked the iHeart red carpet.

Continuously pushing fashion boundaries, Cardi paired fierce combat boots with a black high-low tutu and rocker-chic black leather jacket as she opened the iHeartRadio Awards with an heart-pumping performance. She completed her look with a black cap and her hair was styled straight and long. Her skirt was definitely the statement piece of her ensemble and it spoke for itself. It was longer in the back, touching the floor with a train, and shorter in the front and on the sides. And although a bit whacky for some, Cardi totally owned it!

There’s a reason Cardi wanted to stand out tonight, which she accomplished perfectly BTW. She’s nominated for four iHeart awards in addition to performing during the ceremony! Her nominations include: best New Hip-Hop Artist, best Hip-Hop song, best Music Video, and best Lyrics — all for her hit “Bodak Yellow.” But while Cardi has seen plenty of success come out of that song, if you ask Azealia Banks, 26, Cardi better come up with some new material fast, otherwise, she claims, Nicki Minaj, 35, will “starve her out.”

“If Cardi’s album isn’t out by this summer absolutely no one will care by the time Nicki has starved her out,” Azealia wrote on Instagram last month, according to The Shade Room. “But, if Cardi drops this summer, Nicki better drop RIGHT on back of her.” Yikes! Hopefully Cardi brings home some gold tonight to prove all the haters wrong!