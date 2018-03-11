BTS Wins Best Fan Army & Best Boy Band At iHeartRadio Music Awards & Twitter Is Exploding

Congrats, BTS! The K-pop superstars won TWO awards at the 2018 iHearts, and naturally, there are already a million supportive tweets.

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) won big at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11! The band took home the awards for Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell as well as Best Boy Band, and it’s no surprise, because they were socially voted categories. That means the BTS A.R.M.Y. tweeted up a storm in order to gather votes for the band, and it was a job well done!

While BTS couldn’t physically be at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, they did record a video message that was aired during the ceremony. “You’re the best fan army in the world! Thank you so much,” the guys said, taking turns talking. You can watch a clip of them above!

Fans immediately went wild after their hard work paid off. “Omg yassssss my boys won congrats,” one fan tweeted. “BTS WAS ON TV FOR LIKE TWO SECONDS AND THEY STILL LOOKED AMAZING,” another helpfully pointed out.

See more fan tweets about BTS winning at the iHearts:

everyone's hard work paid off! congratulations to our fandom and bts for winning both categories#iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/CWYkxhnawV — rachel day (@vantaekim) March 12, 2018

➡Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning Best Boyband award at the #iHeartAwards2018 🌟WE DID IT ARMY!🌟 pic.twitter.com/ORR5QSbLLx — BTS Fanboy💙 (@Jin_Butterfly) March 12, 2018

IM CRYING OH MY GOD — 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊 (@ruintaegi) March 12, 2018