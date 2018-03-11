Bon Jovi Sang Anthems ‘It’s My Life’ & ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ Before Accepting iHeart Icon Award

Bon Jovi had a nice day at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, performing and then receiving the show’s first-ever Icon Award!

Bon Jovi was honored with the Icon Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 11th, after giving an incredible performance of a medley of some of their biggest hits. You know them from the ultimate karaoke jam “Livin’ On A Prayer,” as well as “It’s My Life,” “Wanted Dead Or Alive” and so many other top-charting songs from the last 25 years. That’s why they were the perfect candidates for the Icon Award at the show. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi took the stage with current band members Phil X, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and David Bryan to accept the honor and give an incredible, rocking performance!

Introduced by Olympian, Shaun White, a montage of Bon Jovi’s four decades of rock rolled before they rocked out. The band performed their anthems “It’s My Life,” “You Give Love A Bad Name” before accepting the Icon Award. “I’d like to thank three and a half decades of fans who sing Bon Jovi songs,” Jon said to the roaring crowd after their performance. “Stay true to who you are then they’ll make you guys icons too, some day.” Bon Jovi has a huge year ahead of them, and their next major event is their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April!

The evening, hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, also honored Camila Cabello with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award and Chance the Rapper with the iHeart Radio Innovator Award. The Fangirls Award is another first-ever honor, which goes to the former Fifth Harmony singer for “pushing boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe.” What an awesome night for music!