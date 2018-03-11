‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are The Last 15 Champions Now?

The revival of ‘American Idol’ is finally here, but what happened to the last 15 winners? Catch up before the March 11 premiere here!

Just two years after we thought American Idol had crowned its final winner on FOX, the show has been revived by ABC! The new season of the OG singing competition will premiere on March 11, and in honor of the big debut, we’re looking back at where the winners of the show are today. Of course, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are the two most successful champions from the show. Kelly’s career skyrocketed immediately after she won season one, and she’s gone on to become an international pop superstar, while Carrie has solidified herself as one of the most powerful females in country music. SO impressive!

Of course, not all of the winners have had the mainstream success that these two ladies did. While Taylor Hicks has always kept an intense, niche fanbase — it’s, arguably, how he won the show in the first place — he never became a radio superstar who reached beyond the scope of his loyal followers. Some of the show’s more recent winners, like Caleb Johnson, Candice Glover, Nick Fradiani and Trent Harmon, have kept up their music careers, but simply haven’t reached that next level of success.

As for Jordin Sparks, she’s gone on to release several buzzed-about records, while Fantasia Barrino is also somewhat widely recognized. You can click through the gallery above to check out ALL of the winners of American Idol and see where they’re at today!

The new season of Idol will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges table. But will it be the same?!