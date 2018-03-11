Adam Rippon Finally Meets Sally Field’s Son IRL Proving She’s The Ultimate Matchmaker: ‘Thanks Mom’

Who knew moms made such good wingmen? After Sally Field boldly tried to hook up her son with Olympic skater Adam Rippon, the two guys finally met IRL. See the pic of them together!

Sally Field, 71, has officially made all of us question why we haven’t enlisted our moms as our wingmen when trying to hook up with our celebrity crushes. After she tried to get Adam Rippon, 28, and her son Sam Greisman, 30, together, the two guys finally crossed paths. The ran into each other at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner, where Adam was being honored with the Visibility Award. Obviously, they photographed the meet-up, and Sam hilariously captioned the pic of them together with a simple, “Thanks, mom.” Wow, dreams do come true.

ICYMI, the quest to get Sam to meet the first openly gay U.S. Olympic figure skater started in mid-February when the skater was competing at the Olympics. While watching the 2018 Games, Sally’s son texted her about his crush, and she gave him some pretty sage advice. “Sam… he’s insanely pretty. Find a way…” she wrote to him. He then screenshot her words of wisdom and posted it on Twitter with the caption, “Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush.” Sally, being the brave woman that she is, quote tweeted it and tagged Adam’s official Twitter. Bold move!

But the athlete took the entire thing in stride. While visiting BuzzFeed, he commented on the situation and even sent out a message to the son of the iconic actress. “Sally! She bold,” he told the website. “Sam, your mom — I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet. So thanks, mom.” Yes, thanks mom! Because they DID meet, and now the Internet can rest easy knowing that love is real and it comes in the shape of Sally Field at-ing Adam Rippon on Twitter.