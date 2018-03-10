Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Escorted By Police Out Of Diner Cutting Family Dinner Short

These two just can’t seem to avoid the cops this month. Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids were escorted out of a California diner by police. See the pics!

Police keep having to get involved with Tori Spelling, 44, and Dean McDermott, 51, lately. On March 9, the couple brought their five children out to dinner at the Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, California, but the meal was cut short when the group received a police escort through a back door. The large group was directed out of the restaurant and into a waiting vehicle only minutes after the pair were seen speaking to Los Angeles Police Department deputies. While the cause of the commotion was unclear, Tori appeared to keep her phone out, seemingly documenting the events.

This is just one of many incidents where police had to get involved with the couple in recent weeks. On March 1, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star reportedly suffered a mental breakdown. Authorities were dispatched to her home after someone called 911 around 7 am local time. “We did receive a call to the 21200 block of Mulholland Drive at 7:17 am for a disturbance at the residence where a woman was behaving erratically,” the Los Angeles Police Department told HollywoodLife.com. “At this point in time, there is a preliminary investigation ongoing at the residence and our officers are there at the moment taking statements and reviewing any information that they have received regarding this incident.”

A week later, three Ventura County sheriffs stormed into a doctor’s office in Los Angeles in search of the reality TV star on March 7. Her husband reportedly made the call to have police attend to his wife, but it’s unclear why. After the cops found Tori and one of her children inside, they determined that nothing was wrong. Meanwhile, Dean was standing outside with the couple’s 1-year-old child.