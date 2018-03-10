Tommy Lee Wants Cops To Keep Investigating Son Brandon Over Violent Fight

Tommy Lee is not holding back with a criminal complaint he has against his son Brandon Lee after being allegedly assaulted by him. Get the details here.

Tommy Lee, 55, may be Brandon Lee‘s dad but he’s not letting that stop him from reporting to cops about an alleged dispute that took place between the two on Mar. 5. After Brandon allegedly punched Tommy in the face, he was reportedly out cold for an entire two minutes and now he wants the incident to continue being investigated, according to TMZ. The former Motley Crue drummer reportedly thinks that if 21-year-old Brandon did wrong, he should learn from it even if that means him being prosecuted. After Tommy’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson, 50, told the outlet that Brandon “punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt,” Tommy believes Pam was an influence in Brandon’s actions.

Tommy’s beliefs about Pam say that when she talked about the alleged domestic abuse she went through with him during their marriage in an interview, it caused Brandon to get angry and go in Tommy’s room ready to fight. One source told the outlet that Brandon allegedly struck in self-defense while another said Brandon laughed and filmed his dad while he was unconscious on video and sent the video to Pam although she reportedly denies that.

The family drama is not causing Tommy to rethink his actions in making sure his son gets what he feels he deserves. “You encourage what you tolerate, and he’s not going to tolerate what Brandon did and that’s why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along … at least for now,” another source told TMZ. Tommy’s fiancee, Brittany Furlan, recently spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com and explained that Tommy was already in counseling and things were going well up until the dispute.