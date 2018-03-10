Taylor Swift: Why She’s Ready To ‘Show Off’ Romance With Joe Alwyn After Keeping Things Private

Get ready to start seeing more of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn out as a couple. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s ready to make their romance more public.

Taylor Swift, 28, has always been fairly public when she’s in crazy in love with a guy, but the singer has kept her romance with British actor Joe Alwyn, 27, so deep under the radar. While they see each other plenty, WE don’t see THEM. Now she’s ready to bring their relationship more out into the open. “Taylor is eager for her tour but is still all about her relationship with Joe and those two things will absolutely co-exist. Things have worked so well with having their relationship be in the shadows but she actually trusts him so much, loves him so much and sees how much the relationship is working that she would like to be more out and about with him,” a source close to the superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She feels that it would be cool to show that she is in love and happy to her fans. She doesn’t want to show off, but she would enjoy being out with him more and if people see them together then so be it because she feels that Joe could be the one so why not enjoy it out in the open a little more,” our insider adds. The couple was just spotted hiking in Malibu on March 8 as she was holding on to the arm of her handsome fella on a daytime date. That was the first time in 2018 that they’ve been photographed together. Maybe it was a baby step into going out in public together more often.

While Taylor seems to have professed her love and adoration for Joe in many of the songs on reputation, including “Gorgeous” and “Delicate,” she’s still never officially confirmed her romance. The couple has been together since the spring of 2017 and it wasn’t until June 4 of that year that they were photographed having coffee together on a balcony in her Nashville hometown. The only two other public sightings of the pair were in Dec. of 2017. On a rare outing she held his hand as they went to dinner on her Dec. 13 birthday in NYC. Days before that, fans were able to snap pics of the happy couple dancing and hugging in the audience during a Dec. 8 Jingle Ball performance in the city. Hopefully as Taylor kicks off her stadium tour in May we’ll have seen more of the couple before then.