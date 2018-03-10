‘Stranger Things’ Crew Member Claims Duffer Brothers Allegedly ‘Verbally Abused’ Women

‘Stranger Things’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have been accused of allegedly insulting and threatening women on set by a crew member who recently quit the Netflix series. Get details on the shocking claims here.

Update: The Duffer brothers have released the following statement: “We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

Netflix also released a statement: “We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

Stranger Things creators, Matt and Ross Duffer aka the Duffer brothers, are shockingly being accused of allegedly verbally abusing women on the set of the popular Netflix series. Peyton Brown, a grip who worked on the series during its first two seasons, has come forward with the serious claims after recently quitting the show. “I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things,” she wrote on Mar. 8 in a long Instagram post that featured a black and white photo of a women’s rights sign. “Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP.” SEE THE FULL POST BELOW.

After Peyton posted her public accusation, one follower asked her if it was specific to the Duffer brothers and she replied with, “There was yelling, there were insults, there were threats and people were even fired or forced to quit because of them.” Yikes. In another post, a follower asked, “are you talking about the duffers?” to which she replied, “yes, I am.” Peyton soon deleted her confirmation but Entertainment Tonight obtained a caption of the exchange.

In complete contrast to Peyton, hair stylist Sarah Hindsgaul, who has worked on the Stranger Things set, came to the talented Duffer brothers’ defense in her own Instagram post on Mar. 9. “Thank you Matt and Ross Duffer for being the sweetest most lovely directors I ever worked with,” her post read. “I am so proud and overjoyed to be part of the wonderful Stranger Things family. Never have I been treated better.” Sarah’s account is full of loving photos and messages to Matt causing speculation that the two may be dating.

The unexpected news about the Duffers comes at a time when many women in the entertainment industry are speaking out about their personal experiences with various types of sexual misconduct and other types of general harassment or inequality in the workplace. Their claims shed light on the extremely popular and widely supported Time’s Up and #metoo movements that are making a difference all over the country.

