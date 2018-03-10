Stormy Daniels Strips To Thong At Club As She Fights To Spill About Alleged Trump Affair

Stormy Daniels flaunted her body in a thong while pole dancing at Solid Gold club in Pompano Beach, FL on Mar. 9 as part of her ‘This p***y grabs back, Mr. President’ world tour. See the wild pics here!

Stormy Daniels, 38, let it all hang out when she stripped down to a thong for an epic appearance pole dancing at Solid Gold strip club in Pompano Beach, FL on the night of Mar. 9 and she’s scheduled to appear for an encore performance on Mar. 10, according to Daily Mail. The sexy appearance was part of her This p***y grabs back, Mr. President world tour that has her stripping in all kinds of cities. The sultry blonde dancer wore a short red sequined dress before taking it off to reveal her thong and a black garter around her leg. It didn’t take her long to collect dollar bills and tuck them away in her barely there clothing and she looked like she was having a grand ole time doing so. SEE THE PICS BELOW!

Her Solid Gold performance comes days after she made headlines for filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, 71, concerning a non-disclosure agreement she claims she signed to keep their alleged affair hush hush. According to Stormy, she was paid $130,000 in the agreement which Donald’s attorney, Michael Cohen, claims came from his own pocket. Although Michael has claimed that Donald didn’t authorize the agreement, Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avanetti, bashed the claim in a CNN interview on Mar. 9. “We have heard explanation upon explanation,” he said in the interview. “They are ever changing. It’s nonsense. I’m running out of superlatives. Your legal analysts are running out of superlatives…,”

Stormy had an alleged affair with Donald back in 2006 and 2007 when he was married to Melania Trump. Since she’s filed her lawsuit against the commander-in-chief, many are speculating that Stormy will spill the beans on all the details of her alleged affair with the Donald.

We’ll definitely keep track of where things go from here concerning the lawsuit and we’ll also be on the lookout of any public comments Stormy may make on the matter.