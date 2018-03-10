‘SNL’ Host Sterling K. Brown Gets Mistaken For Arie Luyendyk Jr.: ‘I Love How You Dumped Becca’

Sterling K. Brown is hosting ‘SNL’ tonight, March 10, and we couldn’t be more excited! Apparently though, some people don’t know who he is. Watch him get confused for ‘The Bachelor’!

Sterling K. Brown, 41, gives heartbreaking performances every week on This Is Us. Maybe that’s why Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett hilariously confused him with someone else who’s broken a heart on TV recently. After the Black Panther actor introduced himself as the host for the March 10 episode of the popular sketch comedy show, Beck jumped in to compliment his “work.” “Man, I loved you on the season finale of This Is Us… where you dumped Becca K. and went back with Lauren B,” he explained. “I think that was The Bachelor,” musical guest James Bay corrected. That didn’t go over well with the comedian who told him to shut up.

As you’re probably painfully aware, Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin on the finale of The Bachelor. He later decided he wanted to try dating his runner-up Lauren Burnham, and so ABC filmed him essentially rip his fiancée’s heart out for national TV. Of course, we know the actor who plays Randall Pearson would never do something like that, so we’re not really fans of the comparison, even though it was obviously a joke.

One of the other intro takes consisted of a joke that was a much better fit for the Golden Globe winner. Again after announcing himself and James, Beck chimed in, “And this is us!” Sterling responded, “No, this is SNL.” “Right, but this is us, you know, you and me doing our thing,” the cast mate replied. The actor then clarified that they didn’t want to confuse viewers, so Beck tried to correct himself. “Oh, of course. We are This Is Us and I am SNL,” he said to the camera. An effort was made! We’re excited to see Sterling bring out his funny side on the show! See him host SNL on NBC at 11:30 EST tonight, March 10!