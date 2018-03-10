‘Star Wars’: Daisy Ridley On Kylo Ren’s Fate: ‘I Think He Is Redeemable’

Daisy Ridley just sat down for a new interview where she hints that she believes the villainous Kylo Ren could change for the better! Watch!

Daisy Ridley, 25, just did an interview for Facebook in which she discussed Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver, 34) future in the finale of their Star Wars trilogy. During the chat, she admitted that although Ren killed his father Han Solo (Harrison Ford, 75), he could still become one of the good guys. “She really sees the, like, glimmer in Kylo,” Daisy stated, referring to her on-screen alter ego Rey. “That there’s some good there, and she goes with it. And I thinks that’s pretty wonderful… I think he is redeemable.”

This is naturally a huge admission considering how dastardly Kylo has been thus far! He’s killed numerous allies of Rey’s and sought to extinguish the Jedi order, which is quickly becoming the source of Rey’s strength. Not to mention the serious chemistry between Kylo and Rey (Are you shipping these 2 as much as we are?) in The Last Jedi! Could this attraction be what leads to his redemption? That is something we’d love to see! Head here for more photos of Daisy!

“He does the right thing for a moment,” the stunning thespian adds, referring to the death of Supreme Leader Snoke in the latest installment. “Even though the right thing is a terrible thing in the grand scene of things — to kill another person. He does the right thing just then, in order to help [Rey] and also he thinks, I’m not saying that he’s right, but he does think what he’s doing is the right thing.” This raises so many questions! Does Rey have what it takes to convince Kylo to turn his back on the dark side? Does this pair’s obvious attraction help his chances of fighting with the rebels? Until the next movie!