Sofia Richie Steps Out Solo After Scott Disick Unfollowed Her On Instagram — Where Is He?

Sofia Richie was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, but not with Scott Disick. He unfollowed her on Instagram, and now this? What’s going on between them?

Her boyfriend may have unfollowed her on Instagram, but Sofia Richie could not look more unfazed when she stepped out without him in Beverly Hills. The 19-year-old was spotted strolling through a parking lot on March 9, and Scott Disick, 34, was nowhere to be found. The model wore a charcoal jumpsuit, which she paired with a black Bulgari purse, white sneakers, and dark rectangular sunglasses that are giving us major The Matrix vibes. While her man didn’t accompany her on the outing, it looks like he would have been intruding on a Girl’s Day if he did. Sofia was walking with her friend Lottie Moss who appeared to have just had a pedicure. Hope they had fun!

After Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed her 24-year-old beau Younes Bendjima on Instagram, Scott did the same thing to his girlfriend. But if Scott’s actions are a result of him trying to get back with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, it actually might be Lionel Richie‘s daughter who ends the relationship. “Sofia is annoyed with Scott’s obsession with his ex Kourtney,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s tired of listening to Scott complain about Kourtney and Sofia really doesn’t like to hear Scott whine about Younes taking his place.”

But even though their relationship is questionable from the looks of their followers lists, the couple have actually been seen together since Scott’s social media antics. On March 7, the pair were spotted entering the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills together. Everything seemed fine between them, and they even showed off a little PDA. They’re still going strong! But we’re glad Sofia can still make time to spend with her other friends.