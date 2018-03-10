Sofia Richie Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Sofia Richie’s Instagram has been on fire lately & we are here for it! Check out the hottest pic she’s ever posted to her social media here!

We just can’t get enough of Sofia Richie‘s Instagram! The 19-year-old model is not only one of the best in the business, the pics she routinely shares with her fans are downright sexy. While her relationship with Scott Disick, 34, has been called into question lately, it’s safe to say he’s clearly a fan of her Instagram as well — after all, he is heavily featured on it! Check out the pics of Sofia above that prove she deserves to be our Instagram Queen of the Week.

Of course, there has been quite a bit of drama surrounding Sofia’s Instagram lately. We reported earlier how — out of nowhere — Scott shockingly unfollowed Sofia right on the heels of Kourtney Kardashian, 38, unfollowing Younes Bendjima, 24. However, after the whole social media debacle, which at one point resulted in Kourtney and Younes both deleting their accounts or making them private, Kourt and Bendjima have since re-followed each other. However, Scott has yet to re-follow Sofia. Did Scott secretly think that Kourtney’s unfollowing meant that she was back on the market? We’ll keep you posted once this bizarre mystery has been solved!

We reported earlier how Sofia stepped out solo after Scott unfollowed her, which is not a good sign that their relationship is going well. The 19-year-old was seen walking through a parking lot on March 9, with her boyfriend nowhere to be found. However, it could be due to the fact that she was having a girl’s day with her friend Lottie Moss, who seemed to have just gotten a pedicure. Click here to see pics of Sofia and other celebs performing the fingermouthing selfie trend!

Time will tell whether or not Sofia and Scott can manage to keep their relationship afloat!