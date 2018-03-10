‘SNL’: Robert Mueller Breaks Becca Kufrin’s Heart: ‘I Can’t Commit Yet To Collusion’

‘Saturday Night Live’ just took a hilarious shot at ‘The Bachelor’ with their latest cold opening! Check it out!

Do you love The Bachelor? Do you love Saturday Night Live? Well, then get ready for what it perhaps the best sketch of the season! On March 10, the comedy show started out by recreating the now-infamous breakup scene between Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Becca Kufrin, 27! There’s just this one big catch — it’s not Arie she’s sitting down with, it’s Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 73, and they are discussing his inability(at least right now) to prove President Donald Trump, 71. committed collusion in the 2016 election. “The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now,” Mueller says, just as Arie did when ending things. Then he adds: “And I think you’ve sensed that.” “So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion,” Becca asks, clearly hurt. Robert responds: “I just think I need to explore the possibility that I have a stronger case with some other stuff.” Amazing! See more photos from season 43 of the hit show right here!

Diehards know that SNL‘s favorite pastime since Trump took office is highlighting his bizarre behavior and generally appalling policies. On the March 3 episode, they took aim at his statements following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida as well as the abrupt departure of Hope Hicks, one of the president’s most trust allies in the White House. “If I have to make America’s schools safe all by myself I will,” Trump (once again played by Baldwin said when rephrasing his bizarre comment about running into the schools himself while unarmed. “Just like how I’m running the White House all by myself. Because these people who work for me keep resigning. Hope Hicks. She’s like a daughter to me. So smart. So hot… I mean Jared Kushner is basically the hottest chick left in the place!” Simply amazing.

Speaking of Hope Hicks, the White House aid actually visited the set later in the episode. Okay, not really, but Cecily Strong’s impression was pretty unforgettable! “Working at the White House was like going to summer camp,” she told Colin Jost, 35. “You make all these new friends, you barely get any sleep and everybody leaves after 8 weeks.” She went on to add, “Plus there’s, like, tons of cute boys there and most of them are like classic bad boys. Just crazy haircuts and breaking the law…and they’ve all hit a girl.” Truly fearless comedy.