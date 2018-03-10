Maddie is going through a tough labor, and Christine steps in to try and soothe her through this process in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 11 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’



Maddie Brown is more than ready to give birth, but her baby is taking his time in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “Wow, she’s been going a long time,” Kody Brown says. “So it’s been days. I’m hoping that was all like pre-labor.” Maddie is sitting in a bath, and her mom, Janelle Brown, tells her that Kody is getting fellow sister wife Christine Brown. While having another woman by her daughter’s side could be a problem for some moms, Janelle embraces Maddie’s love for Christine.

“I have never really ever thought twice about the relationship Maddie has with Christine,” Janelle says. “When the kids were little, I worked a lot of hours, and Christine was kind of the one to hold it together at home. Like, really, in a lot of ways, Christine was that person who created their life around when I was gone. My children all have a very strong bond to Christine.”

Christine is “so excited” to help Maddie through the labor and delivery. “She looks tired and exhausted,” Christine notes about Maddie. “She says she’s OK because she’s just trying to hold on. This is hard stage to be in.”

Check out the synopsis of the March 11 episode: “Janelle’s oldest daughter, Maddie, is getting ready to have her baby but it’s taking its sweet time! While they wait, Kody agrees to go with Meri to see the bed & breakfast that Meri wants to buy in Utah. Meri is so hopeful that Kody will like it, but Kody has a classic Kody response that is a total shock to everyone. Soon after they get back, Maddie starts having regular contractions and they call the midwife. It’s already late in the evening and Maddie’s in good spirits, so she is advised that she should sleep if she can. The next morning, there’s still no baby. As the day progresses the contractions are getting more intense and the midwife comes but the progress is still very slow. And this is only the beginning. The false starts and incremental progress are both excruciating and exciting. When Maddie finally gets in the tub to have the water birth she wants, it gets insanely intense. It’s a long and painful birth but as pregnancy’s go, the baby is coming out, one way or another.”

