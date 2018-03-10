Bruno Mars’ Cultural Appropriation: Sensei Aishitemasu Believes ‘Outright Copying Is Never OK’

YouTuber Sensei Aishitemasu explains to HL that she believes Bruno Mars’ music shamelessly copies from other artists — particularly in the African American community.

YouTube star Sensei Aishitemasu called out the beloved entertainer Bruno Mars on March 9, claiming he has used African American music to win over audiences while not being a member of that community. Now, HL is learning how Sensei is responding to the debate she jump-started. “I don’t think anyone needs to stay in their own ‘tribe’ but I definitely think outright copying is never okay!” Sensei tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bruno does not advance any of the genres he works in and merely recreates exact copies of pre-existing works, which I think is an issue.”

Sensei added that Bruno should use his stature to push music in new and exciting directions rather than retreading over other artist’s old music, as well as supporting musicians who don’t have his notoriety. “And I also think that Bruno should do more with his privilege to not only speak on where he found his ‘inspiration,’ but to call out a music industry that consistently ignores Black art and to also amplify marginalized Black artists.” We should note that since Sensei’s critique of Bruno’s music went viral, he has been flooded with support from fans. Want more photos of Bruno? Head right here.