Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Obstacles Like Family & Career Stopping Them From Getting Serious

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are finding it hard to remain fully committed to their relationship because of the constant up and down cycles they’ve recently been going through. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, may be breaking up and making up for a long time due to many issues that keep coming to the surface. After recently making headlines for their on-again off-again romance, things seem to be a bit unbalanced. “They are in a constant state of flux when it comes to their relationship,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When they are together it starts out great and when they aren’t they always miss each other but they also want their own lives. Its a bit of a cake and eat it too situation. They can’t really put it all together. They will continue to break-up and make-up because they are together because they don’t feel anyone else understands them. So it is a constant cycle.”

Another issue that has been an ongoing problem is the fact that Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, is reportedly not a big fan of Justin coming back into Selena’s life because of the rough relationship they had in the past. “Selena‘s Mom monitors it all because of what Justin did in their first go around,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told us. “So that will always be there but she has also seen some change in him and hopes that will continue. Selena‘s Mom is letting go of the leash a little bit but still has an ample grip if Justin goes back to his old ways. She is absolutely still in the mix because she wants the best for her daughter.”

In addition to family, careers have taken a toll on the couple. “Their careers are taking them separate ways and they have fights about their future,” another source shared. “Whether they will get married, have kids, live together. Normal relationship questions that they have different ideas on day by day. Their future plans provide headaches. And instead of talking through their concerns they sometimes just get upset and avoid talking about it at all. They have to really focus on what they want for their future because sometimes more than not they put it off.”

Despite their recent rocky road, Sel and Justin don’t feel like outside work such as couples counseling is necessary and prefer to figure things out themselves. “They don’t believe that they need couples therapy and they can get through any differences through their faith and by attending church,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They are focused on putting it in God’s hands. They both consider couple’s therapy a defeat and if it were to ever get to that point that their relationship wouldn’t be worth saving if they couldn’t save it before hand.” It sounds like these two have a lot of figuring out to do!

Here’s to hoping Jelena can figure out what’s best for them and be happy in the near future! Whether that means staying together or going their separate ways, we wish them the best!