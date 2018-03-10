Scott Baio’s Wife Reveals She Has Microvascular Brain Disease That Can Cause Strokes & Dementia

Scott Baio’s wife, Renee, took to Twitter on Mar. 10 to reveal that she was diagnosed with two tumors and Microvascular Brain Disease four months ago.

Scott Baio‘s wife, Renee Baio, 45, announced the shocking news that she has a brain disease that can cause strokes and dementia when she tweeted a response to a user who asked about her health on Mar. 10. “Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease,” her devastating tweet read. 57-year-old Scott also took to Twitter to confirm the unfortunate news by saying, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio.”

Microvascular Brain Disease aka Microvascular Ischemic Disease develops when there are changes to small blood vessels in the brain, according to Healthline. If it’s a serious case, a person can have severe symptoms such as cognitive impairment and trouble walking with proper balance. In an interview with The Blast, Scott talked about a terrible injury his wife of 11 years sustained in the past. “She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in ’92 due to a jet ski accident,” he explained. “We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this.”

Scott continued talking about Renee’s condition by pointing out what she needs to do to prevent the disease from causing life-threatening issues. “All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night,” he said. “This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”

The scary disease is not the only hard time Scott and Renee have had to endure lately. They both made headlines when Scott’s former Charles in Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert, 46, accused the actor of alleged sexual assault and molestation when she was underage and starring on the show with him. Scott has continued to deny the claims and even made a long live Facebook video in which he talked about his side of the story and provided his viewers with what he called “evidence” that Nicole was of age when they had sexual relations. He was also accused of alleged physical assault by Alexander Polinsky, 43, another Charles in Charge actor. Renee has stayed by Scott’s side through the ordeal and continues to support and promote his innocence.

