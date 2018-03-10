Robert Pattinson Misses FKA Twigs After Seeing Her New Apple Commercial: He Still Loves Her

Robert Pattinson is NOT over his ex-fiancee FKA Twigs, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he still thinks about her.

Ladies, it’s time to take notes! The best way to get back at an ex-boyfriend is to look amazing. FKA Twigs, 30, latest Apple commercial (promoting the HomePod) has her ex-lover Robert Pattison, 31, reminiscing about the good old days. “He loves her very much still and seeing this commercial reminds him of how amazing she is. He sees her talent, he sees her smile, and watching it makes him happy since it such a time warp for him. It takes him back to when they were in a better place. It shows the best of everything about her. Now, will that lead him back to her? Never say never,” a source close to the Twilight star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sweet, right?

For those of you who haven’t seen the commercial, Robert isn’t exaggerating. FKA looks absolutely stunning in the ad directed by Spike Jones. In the four-minute clip, the gorgeous singer shows off her enticing dance moves to the tune of “Till It’s Over” by Anderson .Paak. The HomePod transforms her room into a dance floor, and we can’t get enough. No wonder Robert is so smitten. FKA’s commercial also marks her return to the spotlight. Since their breakup in 2017, FKA has kept a pretty low profile, and hasn’t put out any music. So, this is definitely the Friday pick-me-up we didn’t know we needed. Plus, just like Robert, we can’t help but take a trip down memory lane.

Robert and FKA were together for a little two years before deciding to call it quits. We certainly thought they were in it for the long hall as they had plans to get married. Unfortunately, their busy schedules caused them to breakup. Interestingly, right after their split, a source told The Sun, “with so much history between them, though, there are strong feelings there.” And, it’s clear those strong feelings are still alive today. Don’t be surprised if they reunite in the near future! We’d be here for it.