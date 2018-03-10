Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of BFF Jordyn Woods Holding Baby Stormi — See The Pic

So cute! Proud mama Kylie Jenner just shared a new snap of her pal Jordyn Woods holding newborn Stormi! Take a peek!

Awww! Kylie Jenner, 20, just keeps sharing new photos of her daughter Stormi Webster and we are living for it! And the reality star just did it again! The latest is a crazy-cute photo of her best friend Jordyn Woods, 20, holding the adorable newborn. Stormi has so much hair already! “Could they get any cuter,” Kylie captioned the amazing still. We certainly don’t think so! Head here for loads more photos of Stormi!

This touching photo follows quickly on the heels of the new report that Kris Jenner, 62, actually paid Stormi’s daddy Travis Scott, 26, $4 million to fulfill his duties as a father! “Kris doesn’t trust Travis to be there fore Kylie — not without a cash incentive, anyway,” a source told Star magazine. Kris allegedly did this after Travis was caught at a strip club back in December. “Kris asked him point-blank if he was going to be there for Kylie, and he wouldn’t give her an answer. So, she made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

But don’t worry! According to our sources, Kylie is calling B.S. on the report! “Kylie thought the money report was just ludicrous and hilarious. It’s so far fetched that she just had to laugh,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “First, there’s no way that Kris would ever do something like that, and second, she knows only too well how much Travis loves her and wants to be with her, and Stormi. Sometimes these kind of things really get to her, but this particular story is so off base that it’s just funny.” We had our doubts from the get-go that Travis would disappear on Kylie! They seem so in love!