Kylie Jenner Vs. Blac Chyna — Who Has The Best Selfie Game?

Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna’s selfie pics are some of the hottest on social media! Who do you think has the sexiest selfies on Instagram?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Blac Chyna, 29, are part of a select few who could safely add “selfie taking” to their resumes and completely get away with it. Why? Because both of their Instagram accounts are littered with some of the best selfies ever taken! Whether you’re on Team Kardashian or Team Chyna, we can all agree that these two social media mavens know how to treat their fans and followers to some gorgeous pictures, which they take themselves. Check out some of Chyna and Kylie’s best pics in our gallery above and decide which one is the true selfie queen!

We reported earlier how Chyna posted a selfie where she looks eerily like Kylie. Some standout similarities within the picture include Chyna’s full lips, big extended eyelashes and her long straight locks. In the pic, Chyna is even wearing the same band of diamonds Kylie adores wearing. Honestly, if this were posted on Kylie’s account, you’d be hard-pressed to notice that it wasn’t Kylie.

While the two have their selfie abilities in common, that’s not the only similarity they share. The two were once fierce rivals during the time when Kylie was romantically involved with Tyga, 28, who also happens to be Chyna’s baby daddy (they share a child together, King Cairo, 5). It seemed like Chyna and Kylie might have had to bury the hatchet when Chyna and Rob Kardashian were briefly engaged, but that ship has long since sailed considering the fact that Chyna and Rob’s 2017 breakup has led to lawsuits and restraining orders. Click here to see pics of Chyna and her new boyfriend YBN Almight Jay, 18!

Hopefully, Chyna and Kylie will continue to grace us with amazing selfies for many, many more years to come!