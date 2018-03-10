Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson’s Son To Live With Them Once Their Baby Arrives

Khloe Kardashian is ready to have a blended family! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants Tristan Thompson’s son to move in.

In a couple months, Khloe Kardashian, 33, will become a mother for the first time! However, for her baller beau Tristan Thompson, 26, this will be baby number two. And as some of you may know, Tristan recently found himself in hot water with social media for not acknowledging his first born child with Jordan Craig— Prince Thompson, 1. But, it looks like Khloe is trying to amend the situation by extending an olive branch to Tristan’s kid. “Khloe wants Tristan’s son to live with them once their new baby arrives. Khloe wants to be a big happy family, and she thinks it would be great for Tristan to spend more time with his son too. Khloe knows how important it is to grow up with a big family, with lots of siblings, so she thinks it would be great if her daughter had a brother right away,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That would be so sweet, right? This news should certainly appease fans who slammed Khloe after watching the KUWTK finale.

If you recall, Khloe found out the sex of her baby on the latest episode and was shocked to discover she’s pregnant with a littler girl. Before finding out, Khloe was convinced it was a boy and even stated that Tristan wanted a boy, which of course stirred fans into a frenzy because he already has a son. Nevertheless, it seems like Khloe is ready to accept baby Prince with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier. Especially since Prince was born while Tristan and Khloe were dating (December 2016). Eek! “Khloe is discussing with Tristan how they can work out new custody agreements with his son‘s mother so he can spend more time with them,” the source continued.

“Khloe is hoping her new baby is the first of many, she wants a big family, and sees no reason why they can’t include Tristan’s son in their home,” the source added. Despite the drama, we couldn’t be happier for Khloe and her growing family. We know she’ll be a great mom to her baby girl, and a wonderful step-mom to Prince.