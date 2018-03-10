Khloe Kardashian’s Insanely Swanky Baby Shower — Did Tristan or Kylie Attend? See The Pics

Now this is how you throw a baby shower! Khloe Kardashian and her loved ones gathered to celebrate her becoming a mommy in style! Pics!

Khloe Kardashian‘s baby girl is nearly here! And on Saturday, March 10, the gorgeous Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got together with her family and closest friends for the baby shower to end all baby showers! The event was held in the Grand Ballroom at the Bel Air Hotel and the photos shared tease a room that’s just doused in pink! So who exactly attended? Well, we know her sis Kylie Jenner, 20, was definitely on hand! The proud mama of Stormi Webster was also sharing photos from the shindig! One of which featured a close-up of KoKo’s bump in a lacy gown with floral embroidery. Ky captioned the image: “I can’t wait to meet you baby.” Awww! See more photos of Khloe rocking her bump in clingy dresses right here!

Although the baby’s daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, wasn’t on hand, a pink neon sign was displayed at the event reading: Baby Thompson! Love it! Pink flowers hung from the ceiling and were beautifully arranged at certain spots. Per Kris Jenner‘s, 62, pics, a mother elephant and a baby elephant made of greenery were the centerpieces in one elaborate and amazing arrangement! And just about everywhere the floor was covered with pink balloons! Other attendees at the super-exclusive event included Kendall Jenner, 22, and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and Brielle Biermann, 21, according to E! News.

Baby Girl A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

According to Kris’ posts, it appears Colton Haynes‘, 29, husband Jeff Leatham, 46, created the insane floral arrangements for the event. “They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it’s turned out to be stunning and gorgeous,” a source told E! They added that everyone in attendance was “so excited for Khloe and to see what she thinks.” We’re guessing the 33-year-old had the time of her life!