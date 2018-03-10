Kanye West Dyes His Hair Pink Just Like Kim Kardashian — Who Rocked Pastel Hue Better?

Kanye West has taken a few style tips from his wife! The rapper debuted a new pink ‘do, just like Kim Kardashian has been rocking lately. Read on to see the pics and vote for who you think rocked the look best!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is always seen in Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy collection, but this time around it’s the rapper who took style cues from his wife! The “Gold Digger” singer was photographed sporting light pink hair, aka the same shade that Kim’s been rocking for the past couple of weeks. In the photo shared by The Shade Room, Kanye can be seen in a bright red hoodie with his short hair washed in the pastel hue. Check it out below!

On Feb. 25, the social media maven took to her Instagram story to show off her newest look. She shared some fun videos of her rocking an Instagram filter, and asked her fans, “Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?” It was certainly a departure from her iconic dark tresses or the platinum shade she’d been sporting in the months prior to the colorful switch. Light blonde hair is actually the best shade to lay pastels over, so it was a good time for her to experiment with new hues sine her hair was already so light and healthy. She looked fabulous with it on her trip to Japan with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

But unfortunately she probably won’t be keeping the color for long. On March 9, she shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, “Gonna miss the pink.” Pastel shades of dye aren’t permanent and tend to fade fast, so they require a ton of maintenance to keep the vibrancy of the shade. Based on how it looked during her beauty Q&A with Madonna on March 7, Kim’s hair seems to have lost a lot of its brightness already. Hey, all the more reason to try another color! We’re excited to see which shade she does next, but in the meantime VOTE below for who you think rocked pink hair best: Kim or Kanye?