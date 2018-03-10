Rapper Juelz Santana On The Run After He’s Found With A Gun At Airport Security

OMG! Rapper Juelz Santana reportedly ran away from security at Newark Airport after TSA agents found a gun in his possession. Here’s what we know!

Juelz Santana, 36, allegedly ran away from a security screening at Newark Liberty International Airport on the evening of March 9, according to NBC4 New York. Law enforcement sources said the rapper made a run for it after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered a gun on him. Santana, (real name: LaRon Louis James) was heading through the screening at Terminal C around 6 pm EST when sources said agents found the firearm. Once he was detected by authorities, the sources said he took off running and possibly got into a taxi. Port Authority Police Department detectives are currently looking for the Love & Hip Hop: New York star.

While the TSA didn’t reveal the name of the performer, citing privacy laws, they did say that a passenger going through screening around that time had a gun in his bag. When the man realized the firearm had been discovered, the TSA said he ditched his luggage and gun and left the airport. Bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine and in some cases could result in arrest, according to TSA regulations. Fines for loaded guns can be as high as $9,800. But is that really surprising? You can’t even bring a water bottle through security without dumping it out. Of course you can’t bring a gun through a metal detector. Seriously?!

The Harlem-born performer has been busted for weapon possession before. Days after police raided his New Jersey recording studio in 2011, he was arrested and charged with drug and weapon offenses for two loaded 9mm handguns and 17 small bags of marijuana found onsite, according to NY Daily News.

At least Santana’s fans had a good laugh about the situation. After news broke of his alleged airport escape, Twitter came up with some pretty hilarious memes about the rapper’s antics. See the funniest ones below:

TSA: "Sir, we're going to need you to come with us." Juelz Santana: pic.twitter.com/piDGZCnDcP — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2018

good morning to everyone but especially the cab driver that picked up Juelz Santana — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 10, 2018

