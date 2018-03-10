Selection Sunday: How To Watch The NCAA Pick The Teams Competing In March Madness

It’s almost here! Selection Sunday will reveal which 68 teams will compete in the 2018 NCAA Men’s basketball tournament. Find out how to watch the event and see if your team made it.

Selection Sunday takes place at 6:00 PM ET on March 11. While close to half the field will be set by the time it airs, the NCAA college basketball world will turn its eyes to TBS when the NCAA selection committee reveals the list of teams competing in this year’s March Madness. The show will be televised on the Superstation. Fans will be able to watch online via TBS’s official streaming portals, but NCAA.com will also have a live stream of this selection show.

Hosts Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis, and Kenny Smith. NCAA Selection Committee Chair Bruce Rasmussen will join Adam Zucker from CBS Studios in New York. The show will be broadcast in front of a live audience for the first time (so get ready for those fan reactions) and it’s going to have a different format this year.

Get ready for the bracket. For the first time in 36 years, the Selection Show won’t be on CBS. In addition to this change, instead of drawing out the suspense, TBS is going to just reveal everything up front. A network source told Sports Illustrated that all 68 teams and full brackets are expected to be unveiled in the first half of the show. Getting the teams and bracket out ASAP is a good idea, considering everyone’s expecting the show’s ratings to be garbage.

“I imagine it’s going to be another all-time low viewership figure for the telecast,” Sports Business Daily ratings editor Austin Karp said. “The avidity for the actual tournament is still there, but casual fans don’t necessarily need a long reveal show in this day and age. People just want to start filling out brackets.”

Spoiler alert! Some teams have already made it to the Big Dance. With the NCAA Division I Conferences wrapping up their championship tournaments by March 10 and 11, the bracket won’t be a complete surprise. Fans already know that Big10 champs Michigan are in, as are Gonzaga, South Dakota State, University of North Carolina at Greensboro. 32 conference champions will be added to the tournament, leaving 32 open slots for the NCAA committed to fill. Eight “on the bubble” teams will compete in the First Four, basically playing their way into the tournament.

However, there are teams that are expected to get in. Villanova, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, Clemson, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, and more are favored to make an appearance at the 2018 NCAA tournament. However, to know for sure, fans better tune in to see who’s going to March Madness!