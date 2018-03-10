Chris Brown Gushes Over Daughter Royalty In Adorable Pic: She’s The ‘Flyest 3-Year-Old On Earth’

Awww! Chris Brown just shared the most adorable photo ever of his daughter Royalty! Check it out!

Okay, close the polls. The debate is over. Chris Brown‘s daughter is the cutest 3-year-old of all time! Don’t believe us? The performer just shared a snap of his little one that will make you melt! In the photo, Royalty strikes the cutest pose in a Gucci sweatshirt, jeans and colorful slip-ons. With her hand on her hip, she smiles for the camera and we can’t handle it! Look out, this girl is going places!

The 28-year-old singer definitely knows how to raise our spirits! This amazing post comes just days after he fended off an attack that arrived from the most surprising of places! On March, 8, International Women’s Day, he posted the music video for Vanessa Cartlon‘s biggest hit “A Thousand Miles.” Seems harmless enough, right? Well, it turns out the song’s own creator did not want Chris’ support!

Flyest 3year old On EARTH A post shared by 💔🌕💿INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:13am PST

“Today Chris Brown posted my video. I am now being repeatedly tagged to his account,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line. I support survivors not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today. Thank you. #internationalwomensday.”

Chris promptly responded to Vanessa’s attack by stating: “I posted a song that was and still is a great song and the artist felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today. I won’t keep it up long. I just hoped she knows she is loved and her song is great.” Chris has definitely had a rocky past, but this is a classy response to Vanessa’s hostility.