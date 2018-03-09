Judith Regan: 5 Facts About Publisher Of O.J. Simpson’s Book Who Claims He Confessed To Murder

Publish Judith Regan is back in the spotlight after revealing that O.J. Simpson allegedly confessed to her the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Learn more about her here.

1. She tried to publish O.J. [Simpson]‘s book, If I Did It: In 2006, O.J. attempted to publish a book that included the alleged details of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. ReganBooks head Judith Regan claims that there was no “if”; O.J. allegedly confessed the murders to her, but eventually included it in the title “so he would have deniability with his children,” she said in an interview. The book deal was actually cancelled, unsurprisingly, after strong public backlash. However, a Florida bankruptcy court in 2007 awarded the rights to the book to Ron’s relatives.

In 1997, a judge had awarded the Goldman family $33.5 million in a wrongful death suit filed against O.J., and sale of the book would surely help cover the debt. The Goldmans released the book as If I Did It: Confessions Of The Killer, publishing the new version under a different company.

2. She gave an interview about the alleged murder confession 12 years ago: the interview was shelved after O.J.’s book was cancelled, but it’s now going to air on Sunday, March 11. Fox will share Judith’s interview as part of the special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? In a snippet from the interview (see above), Judith says: “I received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess,” she said in the 2006 interview. “And, actually, I thought it was kind of a scam, and didn’t believe him, and I thought that this guy was a lunatic. But I took his number and said I’d call him back.”

3. She has a volatile reputation in the entertainment industry: while Judith works with interesting clients and has gotten major scoops in the past, like the O.J. alleged confession, she hasn’t made a lot of friends along the way. She’s described in a 2007 Vanity Fair profile as always getting away with her “with her obscene, grotesque, often funny, Jewish-obsessed, not just politically incorrect but reprehensible, probably slanderous, not necessarily truthful monologues.” And this is by a former longtime friend, Michael Wolff. You may recall him as the author of the recent Trump White House tell-all, Fire and Fury.

4. She’s had a number of her own talk shows: before becoming a publisher, Judith wrote for the National Enquirer. She went back to her entertainment roots after ReganBooks folded with two talk shows. Until 2004, she hosted Judith Regan Tonight on Fox News. She currently hosts a talk radio show on Sirius.

5. She actually has a Law & Order episodes about her: The 2007 Law & Order episode “Murder Book” is “loosely based” on Judith. Here’s the very unsubtle synopsis: “Green and Cassady investigate the death of a publishing agent who approved a book written by an ex-athlete that describes how he would have murdered his wife if he was in fact the real killer.”