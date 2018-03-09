Tori Spelling Finally Surfaces After Alleged Breakdown & Cops Called: See 1st Pic With Dean & Kids

Tori Spelling was spotted out for the first time since her alleged breakdown on March 1. See the pic here!

Family first! After suffering from an alleged nervous breakdown at her LA home, Tori Spelling, 44, has emerged. The 90210 star was spotted with her husband Dean McDermott, 51, and their five kids– Liam McDermott, 10, Stella McDermott, 9, Hattie McDermott, 6, Finn McDermott, 5, and Beau McDermott (who’s about to turn one year old) at Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, according to TMZ. Tori appeared to be in good spirits dressed in a flannel duster with chic red lipstick. We’re glad to see her out and about!

Police were called to Tori’s home for a disturbance where a woman was behaving erratically. “Our officers were cautious in approaching the residence since it was unknown whether or not there were any weapons present, but none were discovered. At this point in time, there is a preliminary investigation on going at the residence and our officers are there at the moment taking statements and reviewing any information that they have received regarding this incident,” the Los Angeles Police Department told HollywoodLife.com during the time of the incident. Her breakdown certainly stirred fans into a frenzy, but we’re glad to know she’s now doing okay.

Tori’s outing is especially comforting since we were under the impression that her and Dean might be headed for divorce. As we previously reported, Dean was spotted leaving a lawyer’s office, holding documents in his hands on March 9. But, we can all take a sigh of relief now because it’s clear they’re a united front.