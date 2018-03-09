Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Getting Divorced After Her Breakdown? See Evidence

Are Dean McDermott & Tori Spelling heading toward a divorce? See the photo that shows him leaving a lawyer’s office.

Well, this is definitely not a good sign for their marriage! Dean McDermott, 51, was spotted leaving a lawyer’s office, holding some sort of document in his hand — could this could be divorce papers meant for Tori Spelling, 44? Well, the timing is certainly conspicuous. This news comes just two days after Dean called police for an urgent welfare check after Tori left their home with one of their children. Three officers arrived at a doctor’s office, but determined that nothing was wrong, while Dean was holding their 1-year-old in his hands outside. Check out the picture of him leaving a lawyer’s office below!

Last week, authorities were called after Tori experienced a “nervous breakdown.” While Tori was rushed to the hospital, Dean had to explain to police “his side of the story,” according to an eyewitness who EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what went down. “[Dean] was seen standing on the front porch outside of the home he shares with Tori and their kids, and there were about 8-9 cop cars at the home,” our source said. “Dean looked really upset and uncomfortable, as he was forced to have a difficult conversation with the authorities as to why his wife was in this bad situation.”

Following Tori’s breakdown, cops have since confirmed the 911 call. “We did receive a call to the 21200 block of Mulholland Drive at 7:17 am for a disturbance at the residence where a woman was behaving erratically,” the Los Angeles Police Department tells HollywoodLife.com.“Our officers were cautious in approaching the residence since it was unknown whether or not there were any weapons present, but none were discovered.”

Time will tell whether or not his trip to a lawyer’s office spells doom for his relationship with Tori.