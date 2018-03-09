‘This Is Us’ Finale: Chris Sullivan Teases Jack At Toby & Kate’s Wedding & More: You’ll ‘Love It’

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with ‘This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan about what fans can expect from the finale, and we got some scoop on Jack’s appearance at Toby and Kate’s wedding!

The This Is Us season 2 finale is going to give fans what they’ve been waiting for: Toby and Kate’s wedding. The Pearson family is going to come together to celebrate the fan fave couple’s love. Now, with this being This Is Us, we’re probably going to shed a few tears throughout the episode. HollywoodLife caught up with Chris Sullivan, 37, a.k.a. the one and only Toby, to talk about the episode. Will we be crying happy tears or sad tears? “Maybe a bit of both,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at NBC’s New York midseason press day. “You might laugh. People always forget. There’s so many laughs. This show makes me laugh. Not the sad parts, obviously. I’m not laughing at the sad parts, but I think it will be a well-balanced episode leaving everybody in a good place.”

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s wedding will also feature a special appearance from the older version of Jack Pearson. Jack may tragically died of a heart attack after the house fire when the Big Three were teenagers, but he’s going to still be a part of Kate’s big day. We asked Chris about what it was like having Milo Ventimiglia, 40, filming scenes with the present day cast and what he could tease about Jack’s appearance. “It was great,” Chris said. “You’re going to love it.

Chris added that he was actually suffering from food poisoning while filming the wedding episode. He also noted that he thinks Toby and Kate are in an “upswing” right now after suffering some hardships. “Listen, life is full of upsets and downs,” he said. “One of my favorite lines from any movie ever, The Big Lebowski, ‘Strikes and gutters, ups and downs…’ And the cycle will constantly go around. There will be joy, and there will be pain, and I think we’re in an upswing right now.

The show has already been renewed for season 3, and Chris is ready to dive even deeper into the characters. “I’m interested to get a little backstory on more of the characters,” he told us. “I’d like to see some of the deep history, maybe even before people have met. But we’ll see what the writers have in store.”

We also asked about the Beth death theory that’s going around, and Chris had the best response. “I think that the interesting part is, if you zoom out far enough on this show, because we travel into the future and the past, everyone on the show is dead.”

The This Is Us season 2 finale airs March 13 at 9 p.m. on NBC.