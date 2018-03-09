Nic tells Devon that she wants to report Dr. Hunter after their close call with Lily in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 12 episode of ‘The Resident.’ Watch now!

When Nic (Emily VanCamp) spots Devon (Manish Dayal) at the hospital, she wants to run an idea by him. She asks him if he’s talked to Conrad (Matt Czuchry) about Lane (Melina Kanakaredes) and Lily (Violett Beane). Devon says that Conrad didn’t have much to say. Nic isn’t satisfied with that answer. “I want to report Dr. Hunter to the state board for overly aggressive treatment, but if we could just get a closer look at her patient files,” she says to Nic. Devon thinks that’s impossible, since Dr. Hunter keeps all of her patient records at her clinic and doesn’t even let Lily’s doctor’s see them.

“I know,” Nic continues. “But what if you told her you were interested in writing a research paper on her protocols?” Devon doesn’t immediately say no to what Nic’s saying, so he’s clearly considering it. Conrad is seen walking towards them. What will he think of Nic’s master plan? Knowing Conrad, he’ll probably support her idea. Conrad is all about going to great lengths to do what’s right.

Here’s the synopsis of the March 12 episode. “Conrad goes head-to-head with Lane when he disagrees with her over a treatment plan for a terminal cancer patient. Tensions rise when Jude inserts himself in the middle by offering to perform the invasive procedure Conrad is fighting against. When a VIP patient crosses the line with Nic, she must devise a strategy on how to stand her ground and combat the situation. Meanwhile, Bell realizes he’ll need Mina’s hands more than ever.”

The all-new “The Elopement” episode of The Resident will air March 9 at 9 p.m. on FOX. Stay tuned for our recap of the episode!