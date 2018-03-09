‘Bachelor’ Contestants Who Have Posed For X-Rated Photos: Lauren B. & More

These ladies may not have won ‘The Bachelor’, but they certainly are winning in these sexy photos! Check out these seven former ‘Bachelor’ contestants who posed for x-rated photos!

It’s getting hot in here! Their time on The Bachelor may have come to an end, but these photos will live on forever! These seven sexy former contestants have gotten steamy in front of the camera and we’ve got the scoop here! It’s been a rough few months for Bachelor champion Lauren Burnham, 25, but it looks like things are now in the clear for her and new fiancé, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36. However, back in the day, shy Lauren used to pose for a modeling site ModelMayhem.com under the name “Libby”– crazy right!? Lauren posed for some super sexy pics on the site, you can check them all out here! Lauren says modeling was “a way to express myself and have fun”… we wonder what Arie thinks about all this and if she’ll be doing any modeling anytime soon!?

That’s not the only contestant from Arie’s season that’s posed for some super sexy photos! Bekah Martinez, 23, has quite a few risque photos on her Instagram page! She posed topless with nothing covering her except a lovely bunch of coconuts (if you know what we’re saying). Bekah’s co-contestant Sienne Flemming, 27, also posed for some sexy photos on social media. Sienne was pictured posing next to a rock on the beach in nothing but a tiny bikini with a sexy look on her face — so hot!

And we can’t forget Jade Roper‘s sexy Playboy shoot! The 30 year old posed for the magazine before her time on The Bachelor and the pics are super sexy! Jade poses seductively in a white bathing suit for the magazine and looked super confident. With that body, who wouldn’t be? She then posed in a floral one piece suit, giving us total pin-up vibes — we’re obsessed!

To see more former Bachelor contestants who posed for x-rated pics, click through our gallery above!