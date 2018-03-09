Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Karaoke Album Is Here & The Singalong Potential Is Real

Taylor Swift has been laying low as she preps for her massive Reputation World Tour, but she treated fans to some fresh material today, March 9! Listen to her newest karaoke album here.

Taylor Swift, 27, had many fans thinking she’d stop releasing karaoke versions of her albums when months went by without it happening for her latest record, but lo and behold, Taylor Swift Karaoke: Reputation is here, and it is glorious. Time to unleash your inner Taylor!

The album contains every song from Reputation in high quality, but Taylor’s lead vocals are stripped away — which is where you come in. Yep, get ready to sing along at the top of your lungs…not that you weren’t doing that already, but now it’s a legit karaoke situation! See behind-the-scenes photos of Taylor’s “End Game” music video here.

Swifties are having a good week, because the official music video for her next single, “Delicate,” will be airing during the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday, March 11, as Tay told fans on Instagram. Pretty much nothing is known about the video, except that it was directed by Joseph Kahn and was shot “weeks ago,” as he tweeted. Who knows what’ll happen in it?!

Meanwhile, the “Gorgeous” singer is deep in “repu-hearsal” mode. (So is Taylor’s cat Olivia, apparently.) Her world tour, which will feature support from Camila Cabello, 20, and Charli XCX, 25, kicks off on May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and we are, as they say…ready for it. Until then, we’ll be busy over here hosting a REP Karaoke Party.

Cancel your plans and listen to Taylor Swift Karaoke: Reputation here: