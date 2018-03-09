Tiny Caught T.I. Gazing At Blac Chyna’s Near-Naked Butt Pics — Was She Furious?

T.I. couldn’t help but sneak a peek at Blac Chyna’s latest, super sexy beach photo shoot — but was Tiny pissed when she caught him checking Chyna out? HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Blac Chyna turned major heads when she stripped down to a thong bikini and put her butt on full display for a photo shoot earlier this week…and T.I. took notice! Tiny even caught him looking at the sexy pics, but surprisingly, she was totally cool with it. “T.I. and Tiny have a soft spot for Blac Chyna, so she was not surprised,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Blac is one of their mutual crushes, but she’s also off-limits. So, Tiny has a plan to satisfy T.I.’s attraction to Blac, while also making sure he maintains a healthy distance. She’s having her assistant track down the same bikini Blac was wearing in the pictures, so she can surprise T.I. in the bedroom. She intends to give her man what he wants!”

Last summer, Blac’s ex, Rob Kardashian, took to social media to make a shocking claim that T.I., Tiny and Blac had a threesome back in the day. T.I. was pissed over the revelation, but did not confirm or deny the allegation either way. “Don’t tell women’s business,” he said in response. “That’s bad. That’s very, very bad. Poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean? If a woman trusted you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you on’t ever let that — you don’t do that. Secrets are sacred, you don’t do that. That’s a whole other level of f*** boy s*** right there.” Hm…definitely seems like Rob hit a nerve, huh!? Could the threesome story be true?!

T.I. and Tiny are currently continuing to work on their relationship since separating in Dec. 2016. Although they are on good terms at the moment, they have yet to publicly confirm if they are officially back together.