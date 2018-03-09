Kylie Jenner Created Custom Color Palette For Stormi’s Wardrobe & Has Designer Pacifiers

Kylie Jenner has gone all out for Stormi Webster’s wardrobe, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wants to design children’s clothes.

For most moms, the best part about having a baby girl is being able to dress them up in cute clothes, and Kylie Jenner, 20, is no exception. In fact, the new parent, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, has stopped at nothing to make sure her baby has only the best. “Kylie is loving dressing Stormi everyday. Kylie has created a custom color palette for little Stormi using shades of pink, purple, and whites. Most everything in Stormi’s wardrobe matches the color way. She is loving styling her little daughter and hasn’t stopped shopping for cute outfits for her girl since she first became pregnant. Stormi’s closet is getting out of control with designer clothing, much of which she can’t even fit into yet,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Uh, can we say baby goals?!

It’s clear Stormi is enjoying the finer things in life at only a one month old. “Kylie even has cute designer ‘binkies’ for little Stormi. Everything Kylie gets for her has to be perfect. Kylie is having so much fun with baby clothes, she is even considering starting her own chic line of baby clothing,” the source continued. Wouldn’t that be so cute? Kylie would certainly be following in her sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps. Kim and her hubby Kanye West, 40, have their own kid clothing line, TheKidsSupply. The line officially launched last year and features bomber jackets, graphic tees, and dresses. The collection is geared towards kids ages three and up, so Kylie’s potential line can be for infants.

Nevertheless, this wouldn’t be the first time Kylie embarked on a project in Stormi’s honor. As many of you may know, Kylie dropped a surprise Stormi-inspired makeup line called The Weather Collection. The makeup features exotic palettes like Eye of the Storm and Calm Before the Storm. We love how influenced Kylie is by motherhood!