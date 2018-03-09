‘RHONY’ Sonja Morgan and LuAnn De Lessups know how to party! Sonja actually danced so hard her dress fell off and you need to watch the epic moment!

Sonja Morgan, 54, and LuAnn De Lesseps, 52, know how to party! The Real Housewives of New York City hit the town on Thursday night [March 8], where Sonja danced so hard, her dress fell off… literally! She suffered the major wardrobe malfunction when she attended fellow Housewife Countess LuAnn De Lessup‘s cabaret show with cast-mates Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, and Bethenny Frankel. While the Countess’ performed her song “Money Can’t Buy You Class”, Sonja joined her on stage, where she danced her red dress off and accidentally showed the crowd more than they bargained for! Watch the wild moment here!

The RHONY‘s wild night out turned R-rated when the crowd saw Sonja braless in her black underwear, with only her her heels on. At one point, she held her red dress in her hands as she tried to cover up. It all unraveled, literally, when LuAnn bent down to offer a fan the microphone, and Sonja attempted to follow her lead. However, when Sonja leaned towards the audience, her dress slipped off her body. Before Sonja’s dress fell off, she was seen lifting her skirt up as she danced in front of the packed crowd.

The night out was a star-studded one as comedian Rachel Dratch of SNL and 30 Rock was present, as well as Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears and social media star, The Fat Jewish, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky. LuAnn’s cabaret, titled #CountessAndFriends, was originally slated for two nights only. Nonetheless, the event was in such high demand that the sold-out show added five more performances.

Below is a shot of Sonja before and after her major wardrobe malfunction!