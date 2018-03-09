Is Sofia Richie about to say ‘Boy, Bye’ to Scott Disick? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that Scott’s endless fixation on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is pushing Sofia to the brink!

Time might be running out on Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick’s relationship, because the daughter of Lionel Richie is running out of patience for her 34-year-old boyfriend. Specifically, as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, Sofia is fed up with how Scott can’t seem to let go of Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Sofia is annoyed with Scott’s obsession with his ex Kourtney,” the source says. “She’s tired of listening to Scott complain about Kourtney and Sofia really doesn’t like to hear Scott whine about Younes [Bendjima] taking his place.”

“For Sofia,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “it’s a real turn-off when Scott stalks Kourtney online and obsesses about her, there is only so much more Sofia can take.” With Scott and Sofia “bickering” a lot as of late, maybe it’s time for him to put the phone down and focus on his girl?

Scott certainly had a lot to obsess over as of late. For a hot minute, it looked as if Kourt and Younes, 24, had broken up. Her Instagram account disappeared and Younes made his IG private. Scott was ready to “ghost” Sofia if there was something to this social media snafu, but alas! Unfortunately for Scott, all is good between Kourt and her boy.

However, Scott is still trying to salvage a victory out of his ex’s happy reunion. He’s desperate for Kourt and Younes to break-up, because “then he will feel like he’s won,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. After this Insagram drama went down, Scott sent out a group chat to the whole family about how he was taking bets on when Kourt and Younes would call it quits. Though Scott was just trolling, the insider said there’s a little truth behind that joke.

Younes might have had the last laugh, though. He uploaded a shirtless picture of himself to his Instagram story and damn. Younes might have an eight-pack of abs. The dude’s pic was nothing but muscles on muscles on muscles. “You not here, and we both know why,” he wrote. Huh. Was that shade at Scott and his less-than-ripped physique? Before he thinks about clapping back, maybe he should not. After all, it would be another instance of him obsessing over his ex and it might just be what finally sends Sofia out the door and out of his life – for good.